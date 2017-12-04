Govt pushes for Chimbel IT park with land transfer

PANAJI: The state cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to transfer the land admeasuring 1, 79,735 sq mt from the directorate of health services to the department of information and technology for setting up an IT park in Chimbel village of Tiswadi taluka.

The government has already transferred land admeasuring 2, 66,890 sq mt to the IT department for setting up the project.

The total land of 4, 52,025 sq mtrs had initially been acquired for the directorate of agriculture. Later, it was transferred to the directorate of health services. With the approval of the cabinet, now the IT department will hold possession of total 4, 47,625 sq mt of land for setting up the IT park at Chimbel.

According to the cabinet note, 4,400 sq mtrs land has already been acquired by the public work department from the portion of land for laying Opa water pipeline in Chimbel village.

In another decision, the cabinet has also given its consent to transfer the land of 500 sq mt from the directorate of agriculture to the tourism department to set up a crematorium in Pernem. The crematorium will be used for all communities including tourists.