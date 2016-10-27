Govt provides 8 buses for 4 ITIs

NT NETWORK

PONDA

In order to provide better transport facilities to students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Goa, the government has started a bus service for students and has donated 8 buses to four Industrial Training Institutes under the tribal sub plan. The four IT institutes include Farmagudi, Panaji, Canacona and Kakodem which will get two buses each.

These buses were handed over to respective institutes at a function held at Farmagudi on Thursday in the presence of Factories and Boiler Minister Deepak Dhavalikar in the presence of ITI director Alexcio Da Costa and principals of all four Industrial Training Institutes.

The buses will ply in areas inhabited by the ST community and will pick up and drop students from their residence to the institute and back, said ITI director Alexcio Da Costa while speaking at the function.

Minister Deepak Dhavalikar said that the government is trying to provide employment opportunities to youth under skill development and entrepreneurship of Skill India Mission. He said that providing bus service is part of the mission. Dhavalikar said that at present all 10 institutes in Goa have started operating in three shifts and around 4000 students have taken admission this year. The bus service will prove very beneficial to the students of ITI, added Dhavalikar.