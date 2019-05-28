Govt promises 170 litres of potable water per head

PANAJI: Minister for Public Works Deepak Prabhu Pauskar on Monday said that he has worked out a plan wherein in next one year the government will provide 170 litres of potable water per person in every household in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the PWD Minister said that he has set a priority to provide potable water to every household in the next one year without any hindrance.

He further said that the government has already issued direction to all the concerned executive engineers of PWD divisions to see that there should not be a problem of water supply during the ongoing summer season.

“Where there is adequate water, the government ensures that people get water supply through pipelines and where there is scarcity, the water must be provided through tankers,” Pauskar said, adding that PWD is trying to supply water through tankers as per the demand from the locals.

The minister said that he has convened a meeting on Tuesday to review the ongoing works of water treatment plants in different parts of the state.

“We are also preparing a master plan to supply potable water to every household,” he said.

The PWD Minister further said that as the election model code of conduct has been lifted, the government will immediately take up pre-monsoon works such as cleaning of gutters, filling up of potholes on the roads and so on.