https://youtu.be/fivpa8eiUf8

Goa government is devising a scheme to create professional footballers in Goa. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has announced his plan to take care of these footballers till they retire. On the other hand, Dempo Sports Club is planning to set up a Football Academy. It has already sponsored 24 kids to encourage a new crop of footballers.

