Govt planning to start undergraduate courses in vocation streams: CM

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) has a great scope in the state and the government is planning to start bachelor degree courses in vocation streams.

Speaking as the chief guest for the programme—Apprentices Bharti Mela held by the state directorate of craftsmen training in association with the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Margao, the Chief Minister said, “Youth who have a vision should start their own business by making use of CMRY scheme. On an average three youth per day take loans to start their own business” he added.

Referring to the 107 apprentices that were selected from the ITI campus by GSL for the first time after GSL getting the Rs 3,200 crore orders for ship building, the Chief Minister said all the trainees selected will be confirmed in three years time.

On the sidelines of the programme, Parsekar assured to start a super speciality block within the next one month to treat cancer patients. He also said that land will be allotted to schools at Davorlim site since it has been transferred to the education department for having an educational hub. Commenting on MLA Wagh’s health, the Chief Minister said he is improving slowly.

The Minister for craftsmen training Pandurang Dhavalikar said that his department is carrying forward the mission—skill for youth, as started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

GSL managing director S Mithal explained how GSL is committed to providing employment to the youth of Goa. He praised the Union Minister for Defense Manohar Parrikar for giving Rs 3,200 crore orders for ship building. The trainees were provided appointment letters at the hands of guests.