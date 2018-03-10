Govt planning to have common cadre for municipalities: Francis

NT NETWORK

Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza on Friday said that all civic bodies are demanding a common cadre for municipal employees as there have been complaints of employees not delivering, adding, presently there is common cadre for accountants and engineers. Hence, he said the government is planning to have it for the office employees also.

He mentioned it while addressing a function of Mapusa municipal employees association here, wherein chairperson Rohan Kavlekar, chief officer Clen Madeira, vice chairperson Marlene Desouza, account and taxation officer Shivram Vaze, Keshav Prabhu, president of Goa municipal employees association and councillors were present. During the function, 15 former employees were felicitated at the hands of dignitaries.

The minister said that “all civic bodies have been demanding common cadre as they are complaining that their staffs are not listening and working.”

Citing example of Mapusa municipality, he said that Mapusa municipality provides all benefits to its employees but still people complain over delivery of services by staff.

“Government is thinking of outsourcing services of workers as civic revenue goes on staff salary. Recruitment of workers and sweepers and others will be outsourced and new recruitment will be done only if it is required,” he said.

President of Goa municipal employees association Keshav Prabhu said that “one demand regarding regularisation of daily-wage workers is pending for a long time. We urge that they be regularised.”

Chairperson Rohan Kavlekar also spoke.