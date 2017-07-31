Govt pays fine for not using urban devpt funds

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The failure on the part of the finance department to release the central funds towards the development grants for various municipal councils around the state, has made the government pay a fine of 6.5 per cent to the Centre amounting to approximately Rs 53 lakh. The 288-day delay from the finance department in releasing the first instalment of these funds from the Finance Commission as well as inability to submit the related utilisation certificate has also blocked the second instalment.

Admitting that the finance department has failed to release the developmental grants to the urban local bodies, in the absence of a related budgetary provision for the same, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that the government will soon make the necessary provision so as to release funds to the municipal councils.

Parrikar, who holds the finance portfolio, replying to a related question from the Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo stated that the central treasury disburses funds in instalments as per the state budgetary provision, and it appears that this provision was not made. “We are now making the said provision so that the money could be released,” he added.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the same situation happened in case of the Smart City funds. “The state received a fund of Rs 108 crore under the Smart City Mission, but it could not be released,” he maintained, informing the House that the government had to use the funds under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme to complete the city developmental works.

Earlier, the Minister for Urban Development Francis D’Souza said that altogether 14 urban local bodies are awaiting the developmental grants, and his department has requested the government for over Rs 30 crore as supplementary grants. “Once the funds are released they would be disbursed to the urban local bodies,” he informed the House, adding that the distribution could take place after the Election Code of Conduct, which is in force in the state, is lifted.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat pointed out that the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) has received very limited funds since 2012-2013; Rs 10.27 lakh under the 13th Finance Commission in 2013-14, Rs 1.10 crore under the 14th Finance Commission in 2016-17, and Rs 1.86 crore for 52 developmental works in 2017-18. He also pointed out that no project is provided to the particular council under Goa State Urban Development Agency.

The Chief Minister maintained that funds amounting to Rs 4.95 crore have been recently released to the Margao Municipal Council.