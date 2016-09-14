Govt open to suggestions from MoI panel: CM

NT NETWORK

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday stated that even though his government presently intends to continue with its Medium of Instruction (MoI) Policy, and give grants to 135 English primary schools around the state, it is open for recommendations of the 17-member committee of educationists constituted in July, earlier this year, to advise the government on various matters related to primary education, including government grants.

“There is ample scope for further improvement in the primary education sector,” he added, pointing out that the government would definitely like to implement the recommendations of the 17-member committee headed by director of higher education Bhaskar Naik.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar Naik informed this daily that the particular committee has already started consultations with various stakeholders in the field of education, besides members of social, economic, linguistic and cultural groups. “And we are receiving some really interesting inputs from them,” he noted, informing that the committee will hopefully complete its tasks as per the deadline and seek no further extension.

It may be recalled that the government has directed the committee to submit its report with recommendations within 120 days, that is by mid-November, later this year.

The committee includes an advocate R G Ramani as its member, while deputy director of education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Nagraj Honnekeri as its member secretary.

The other members of the committee are Kanta Patnekar, J R Rebello, Madhav Kamat, Celsa Pinto, Allan Abreau, Datta B Naik, Celso Dias, Anil Samant, Madhav Borkar, Uday Ballikar, Dilip Betkikar, Bhushan Bhave, Edward D’Lima and Prakash Paryekar.