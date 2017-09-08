Govt on mission to save orchard land

PANAJI: The town and country planning department has rolled up its sleeves to stop illegal and unplanned development of orchard land in non-urban areas of the state, and started a crackdown on such illegal activities.

Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Friday held a meeting on this matter, deciding to invoke the TCP Act and take strict action against illegal development of orchard land.

Illegal and unplanned development would not be tolerated by the department, Sardesai said adding that there is a provision in the TCP Act to book a landowner and impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh if the wrongdoing is proved in the court.

The government wants to take more stringent actions so as to stop such illegalities completely in the state, he said.

“We have been receiving complaints regarding illegal development of orchards. The department has taken cognisance of these cases, and a FIR has been filed in Poriem matter. The meeting discussed the cases reported at Poriem and Nagvem in Sattari taluka. A similar case has also come to light at Curtorim,” Sardesai said during the media briefing after the meeting.

He said that as per the provisions of the law the TCP department will also ask the authorities to stop water and power supply to the structures built on illegally developed orchards.

“The government wants to send a clear message – illegal and unplanned development will not be tolerated in the state. We want to change the things now…. Anything illegal will not be allowed. For that the government may have to even make changes in the law,” he said.

The TCP Minister also said the government has decided to bring in some changes as regards the permission for single-dwelling units.

“In future, we will give within a day permission for constructing single-dwelling homes. Besides, the government is also working on creating a special cell in the TCP department where officials from the panchayat directorate will also be engaged…,” Sardesai said.

Clarifying that the government does not want to create problems for common man, he said adding that the authorities cannot allow illegal development of land in the state.

The government is open to give permission on case-to-case basis in legal framework, he said.

“We are trying to create an institutional mechanism so as to stop illegal (land) development in the state.”

The TCP meeting was attended by TCP secretary B R Singh, officiating chief town planner James Mathew and deputy town planner Anand Deshpande.