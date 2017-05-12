Govt nursing institute to now be nodal body to recruit nurses

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the examination conducted for recruitment of nurses in Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim by a private institution would be scrapped, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that henceforth government-run Institute of Nursing Education will be nodal body to recruit nurses in government hospitals.

Rane was speaking at a function organised by the Trained Nurses Association of India, Goa branch at Bambolim to observe International Nurses Day.

He also announced that the state government is working out a process to absorb several hundred nurses who are working on contractual basis in different government-run institutions for 7-8 years, adding that the government will also fill more than 150 vacancies of nurses, which includes 80 in GMC and 75 under the directorate of health services, in the days to come.

“All kind of facilities will be provided to nurses as well as students who are studying in the institution,” the Health Minister said, maintaining that the government is going to have a module of practical knowledge that the nurses will have to pass before they are recruited in government service and Institute of Nursing Education is right authority to examine the trained nurses.

Rane also disclosed that one of the aspirants for government job as a nurse had come with the complaint that in past she was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh to get the post and added that a lot of injustice has been done while selecting nurses, “which we will not allow now”.

He also appealed to the nurses and the students, who are studying in Institute of Nursing Education to send him email about their problems and issues that need to be resolved by the government. Principal of Vrundavan Institute of Nursing Education Prof J Sivakami, matron of GMC Esperance Fernandes, president of TNAI, Goa branch, Kuntal Kerkar and secretary Rubina Fernandes were present at the function. During the function, retired nurses and the students of nursing education, who excelled in last exam, were felicitated at the hands of Rane.