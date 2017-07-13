Govt notifies scheme for development of mango orchards

PANAJI: The government has notified ‘State Sector Scheme for Development of Mango Orchards on Commercial Lines 2017’ in order to promote mango cultivation in the state, and bring in cultivable fallow lands under the cultivation of this fruit.

The notification fulfils the assurance of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in his budget speech, earlier this year, wherein he had stated that his government would introduce a scheme to take up commercial cultivation of mango in a most scientific manner, in cultivable fallow lands as well as uncultivable rocky areas by adopting modern techniques.

The particular notification, issued by the director of agriculture Ulhas Pai Kakode, states that the scheme further aims towards maximising the use of limited land resources, as well as net returns from farming enterprises, besides enhancing the employment and livelihood of rural people, and insulating the farmers from the effects of climate change and market risk. The scheme also focuses on promoting value addition and profitability in agriculture, and enabling farmers and their families to have farm-based livelihood, the whole year round.

Maintaining that the farmer desiring to avail the benefits of this scheme should be willing to undertake cultivation of mangos on commercial lines, the notification states that the applicant farmer should be a Krishi card holder and have a right to the land wherein proposed plantation is to be taken up.

“The farmer should have a minimum agricultural area of 0.5 hectares at one place where cultivation can be taken up,” it notes, adding that a farmer, to avail the scheme should take up plantation of minimum 50 mango grafts of commercial varieties at a spacing of 10×10 mts or as recommended for cultivation in rocky terrain.

“The beneficiary farmer should preferably, be ready to undertake organic farming in his plantation for better marketability,” the notification maintains.

The assistance under the scheme would be limited to Rs 2 lakh per hectares and shall be provided as subsidy to take up plantation of commercial mango varieties as Mancurad, Alphanso, Kesar, Hilario (Mangilar) and so on or any other variety upon approval of committee to take up plantation of mango grafts by breaking rocky areas in land holdings of minimum 0.5 hectares and limited to 5

hectares.