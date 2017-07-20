Govt not to invest in new ferry service

PANAJI: Stating that the government has been providing free ferryboat services to commuters, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said that the government cannot afford to start new ferry routes anymore. “However, the government can provide readymade infrastructure like jetties to the private players for starting public navigational service,” he added.

Replying to the suggestion from Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo to start boat service between Aldona and Panaji, Parrikar said that the commercial viability of such a project is not working out. “The boat required for the particular route should not travel above the speed of 10 nautical miles/ per hour, as higher speed would create strong waves in the river that would damage the sides of the river bank,” he observed, pointing out that no passenger would support such a slow-travelling boat, which would take longer time to reach its destinations as compared to road transport.

“Furthermore, if we use a vessel like say hovercraft, then the problem of generation of strong waves could be controlled, but the rate of its tickets would not be affordable to regular travellers,” Parrikar, who holds the Port Administration portfolio stated, adding that if anyone desires to introduce ferry service along the Aldona-Panaji or any other route on public-private partnership basis, then the government is ready to provide infrastructure for the same.