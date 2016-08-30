Govt not to allow 2 EDMs simultaneously

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Reiterating the government’s decision, Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar has said that the state will not allow the organisation of two electronic dance music (EDM) festivals at the same time.

The tourism department’s single window committee met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the minister to discuss the applications for the EDMs this year. After the meeting, Parulekar said, “We have decided that only one EDM will be allowed at a time.”

He said that Percept India, the organiser of Sunburn, is the only applicant so far. “Since some details of the event had not been mentioned, we have deferred the decision and asked the company to furnish all the details. We will meet again and take a decision,” Parulekar said.

When asked about the dates proposed to hold the EDM by Percept India, he said that the company had not furnished the dates. He said, “The applicant had not mentioned the dates but said that they would like to organise the event in December. We have asked them to provide us the dates of the event.”

However, Percept India, on its Sunburn website, has declared that the event will be organised from December 27 to 30, this year. The early bird tickets were sold on May 26, earlier this year.

Goa police had raised its objection to the simultaneous organisation of two EDMs in North Goa. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sunil Garg had earlier stated, “To maintain safety, security, law and order and traffic management, we will be requesting the government that two EDMs should not be held simultaneously and in the same district or nearby venue.”

