Govt needs to upgrade teachers training courses: AGGRUSA

Panaji: The All Goa Government Recognised Unaided Schools Association (AGGRUSA), welcoming the decision of the education department to put a stop to the recruitment of untrained teachers by the unaided schools – from class I to class XII – from the forthcoming academic year, stated that this decision would be more fruitful if the government upgrades the teachers training courses like BEd and DEd to ensure comprehensive development of teachers.

The founding president of AGGRUSA, Deepak Khaitan, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ said that previously the government allowed untrained teachers in the schools – including in unaided schools – with a buffer period of two years for them to complete the teachers’ training course.

“These teachers, who received a chance to undergo the course, were doing so by way of correspondence/ distance education programmes run by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU),” he informed, stating that this facility however has now been discontinued.

Speaking further, Khaitan said that ideally every aspirant should be well trained right after class XII, graduation degree, or post-graduation, whichever is applicable, and then come to school as a teacher. “That way, it would be more serious and more useful in terms of the skill,” he observed.

“I am sure that more and more people would like to be teachers, but the mindset training should be more effective as far as unaided schools are concerned,” the founding president of AGGRUSA opined. “And that is because the government schools and the unaided private schools teach in a different manner. What is required is developing the communication skill, language proficiency, etc of the teachers through this training,” he noted.

“Many teachers join the profession because they don’t have any other option, and therefore their level is also not that high,” Khaitan observed, maintaining that the professional and passionate teachers are very good for any school.

On a parting note, the founding president of AGGRUSA mentioned that in the near future, untrained school teachers will become a thing in the past. “You see, recently more than 9 lakh untrained teachers around the country were trained through Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) teachers’ training programme, under National Institute of Open Schooling, and in Goa too they comprised huge number.”

As per the educational statistics released by the department of education for the academic year 2018-19, in Goa there were 125 unaided schools at the primary level, 5 at the middle level, 26 at the secondary level, and 9 at the higher secondary level, during the particular year.

Furthermore, these statistics inform that in the unaided schools, there were 279 untrained teachers at the primary level, 11 at the middle level, 8 at the secondary level and 2 at the higher secondary level.

A highly-placed official of a private unaided school in North Goa stated that although her school had recruited untrained teachers in the past, on the condition that they complete their training course within the stipulated period, no compromise was made on the quality of teaching right from their first day in the classroom.

“And now we are certain that henceforth the recruitment of trained teachers only will save the teachers from double trouble of teaching and undergoing training at the same time,” she noted.