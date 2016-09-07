Govt needs to put policy for mining-hit in place: Sisodia

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP national leader Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, said the government needs to put in place a policy for those who lost their livelihood after the mining activity came to a halt in the state.

He said if voted to power, the party will formulate a policy for the mining ban-affected families, adding, the government should have come out with a scheme to protect other stakeholders, who have been severely hit by mining closure.

He predicted landslide victory for AAP in the forthcoming assembly election in the state.

He further claimed that the party has always taken ‘quick and strong’ action over anything found wrong against the people in the organisation, and sent the wrongdoers home.

Addressing the media at the Azad Maidan in the city after meeting Ajeetsingh Rane, who has been on a three-day token hunger strike to draw the attention of the Parsekar-led government towards the truck drivers’ woes, Sisodia said, “There is no other party in the country which has taken a strong and quick action over any wrong that happens in the party.”

Sisodia said that ministers and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Congress in Goa had several allegations against them, but no party had the courage to suspend them, let alone sack them or show them the door.

Meanwhile, at Ponda, Sisodia promised trader-friendly government and transport hub for Ponda transporters during an interaction with transporters on Wednesday.

There are around 270 offices of transporters in Ponda, which provide transportation service to industrial estates at Kundaim, Bethora and Marcaim.

Over hundred transporters attended the meet. AAP spokesperson advocate Surel Tilve, Ponda coordinator Dr Himanshi Desai, and Ajay Buwa were also present during the meeting.

During the interaction, issues such as non-availability of parking spaces, lack of toilet facility, introduction of TDS over goods transportation, entry toll tax were discussed.

After listening to the transporters, Sisodia said that transport is basic necessity for any business and to facilitate this service, a hub is must.

He said that if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power, a transport hub for Ponda will be their priority.

“We know how corruption affects transporters, and we have also seen how transporters are humiliated during inter-state transport,” he added.

“Wait for 6 months, the Aam Aadmi Party (if voted to power) will give Goa a trader-friendly government. Transport tax will be reduced and traders will be given necessary facilities,” he said.

President of Ponda goods transport association said that the demand for transport hub is pending for the last 27 years and none of the earlier parties in power tried to address the issue.

“We are happy that the AAP has taken up the issue. Around 7,000 trucks enter Goa on a daily basis and Goa is the only state where the truckers have to pay toll, which is a very serious issue,” he said.