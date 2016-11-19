Govt needs people’s support to end corruption: Parrikar

MARGAO: The Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Saturday, said that the BJP government is a decision-making government, and added that it needs support of the people to end corruption in the country.

Parrikar was addressing the gathering at Multipurpose Ground, Borda on the occasion of Vijay Sankalp Mahamelava of Fatorda constituency. The meeting was largely attended. State Ministers, MP Narendra Sawaikar and several other leaders addressed the meeting.

Speaking further, Parrikar said, “This BJP government and the Prime Minister have guts to take major decisions for the betterment of the country. The Prime Minister Modi has nullified the loot of the Congress leaders in the state and in the country with the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. These Congress leaders in the state of Goa are trying to contest the election to fill their treasury again. We all have to keep them at bay by electing the BJP again to power.”

The Defence Minister highlighted that for the first time, the country-made Tejas aircraft were inducted into the Air Force.

“For the last 33 years, the then governments did not purchase artilleries. The former Congress ministers were involved in corruption, and hence were not serious in improving the defense system. When I took over, we purchased artilleries, ”he mentioned adding that in the last two years, the government has given new equipment to the Army.

The other speakers praised the BJP government at the Centre for the bold decision of demonetisation, and urged the people of Fatorda to rally behind the BJP candidate during the forthcoming election.