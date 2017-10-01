Govt mulls law to safeguard rights of senior citizens 

PANAJI: Social Welfare Minister Pandurang Madkaikar on Sunday said the state government is contemplating introducing a legislation to safeguard the rights of senior citizens at public places.

The government is considering making it mandatory for people to respect and abide by the rules related to the elderly.

Addressing the people at a function held to observe the Senior Citizens Day in a city hotel, Madkaikar said the government has been thinking through providing financial assistance to the NGOs working for the welfare of senior citizens if they want to deal with psychological issues faced by the aged.

The function was organised by the social welfare department to honour senior citizens.

Making a reference to the central law for the disabled, Madkaikar said that we will have to bring in a legislation in the state to protect rights of senior citizens and act against those who violate the law.

He said, “There are several rules which are made to make life of senior citizens easy, such as seats reserved in KTC and other buses. But many a times people don’t respect these rules.’’

Stating that the state government is mulling the legislation to penalise those who fail to abide by the rules related to the senior citizens, the minister said, “People will start respecting these rules when fear of getting booked or punished is instilled in them.”

The social welfare department has already issued a circular to all the departments urging them to give priority to senior citizens in queues and other matters.

“You need not stand in a queue to buy ticket of Kadamba buses; or when you visit an office of any department you can jump the queue and get to the window,’’ he advised the elderly.

The minister handed out copies of the circular to the senior citizens attending the function, asking them to show the circular to those government officers who don’t give first preference to them.

He stressed upon setting up of homes in every village for the aged people suffering from Alzheimer’s so that persons abandoned by their families are looked after. He exhorted NGOs to avail of financial aid from the state government to take care of the elderly people suffering from Alzheimer’s.

There are 62 schemes meant for senior citizens. However, benefits of these schemes always do not reach the targeted group.

He emphasised on the need to educate the youth in respecting the elderly.

“There are freedom fighters amongst you. You should fight for the right as this can bring a sea-change in the attitude and spirit of the people…,’’ he observed.

He said that there 32 Ummid centres in the state, and felt that every village should have such centres where newspapers, carom boards, and other things are made available.

Several senior citizens were felicitated on the occasion.