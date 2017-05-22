Govt may put limit on number of tourists visiting Dudhsagar

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has hinted that the state government may put a cap on the number of tourists visiting the popular Dudhsagar waterfalls, while also banning the use of plastic at the most-frequented waterfall.

Addressing the gathering at a function organised to mark International Day for Biological Diversity, Parrikar said that there was a need to put a cap on the number of tourists visiting the waterfall to sustain biodiversity of the spot and that around 2-2.5 lakh visitors would be a sufficient number throughout the season.

“A lot of plastic waste has got accumulated at the Dudhsagar waterfall. As soon as such spots become popular, people flock and cause damage to the environment. We should keep such spots spick and span and put a cap on the number of people visiting. I would advise secretary forest to ban people from carrying plastic,” he informed.

Emphasising on the importance of awareness about sustainable tourism, Parrikar said that the tourism can flourish with the help of biodiversity and hence sustainability in all the tourist attracted spots is equally important and also restricting people from causing destruction by creating awareness on their roles and responsibilities. He also called upon the GSBB to continue with its efforts in this direction.

Stating that cutting of trees for making way for roads and widening of highways is unavoidable, Parrikar said that every attempt will be made to plan for shifting of affected trees and whenever it is difficult to do so, the department should undertake plantation drive to compensate the loss.