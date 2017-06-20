Govt may not tie up with Akshaya Patra for mid-day meals

PANAJI: With opposition coming from women’s self-help groups for roping in Akshaya Patra to supply Goan schools with mid-day meal under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the government may go for review of its decision to tie up with this non-profit wing of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). A memorandum was given earlier this week to the government by the women’s self-help groups involved in supply of mid-day meals to the Goan schools, following their meeting with officials of the department of education. Altogether 80 such self-help groups attended the meeting and were given a hearing to their grievances by the director of education.

It may be recalled that Akshaya Patra, which is known for its efficient supply of hygienic and nutritional mid-day meals to schools in Bengaluru had expressed its interest in supplying meals in schools across the state.

Presently, around 84 women’s self-help groups supply mid-day meals to over 1.45 lakh students enrolled in primary and upper primary schools in Goa.