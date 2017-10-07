Govt may go slow on PDS shops closure

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government may not immediately decide to close down fair price shops run under the public distribution system, but could work out on a mechanism to implement in phases the Centre’s proposal on direct benefit transfer for ration card holders.

A meeting between Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Minister for Civil Supplies and Price Control Govind Gaude was held on Saturday, which deliberated on various aspects of the central government’s proposal.

The Centre has suggested stopping the provision of subsidised foodgrains through PDS shops, and states should opt for DBT mechanism for ration card holders.

However, many stakeholders have voiced concerns over the proposal saying that if the government implements the proposal in the state then it will lead to closure of fair price shops.

The government has said that it is alive to their concerns.

Gaude said that many aspects of the proposal were discussed with Parrikar at the meeting, adding that the government needs more time to examine it.

To eliminate a lot of wasteful expenditure, corruption and leakages, the Centre has suggested to all states to stop the present system of distributing subsidised foodgrains

through fair price shops and transfer the subsidy amount to bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Under the PDS, the government provides subsidised rice, wheat, sugar and kerosene to ration card holders.