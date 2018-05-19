Govt makes fire extinguishers mandatory for shops

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Waking up to the issue of fire safety with alarming number of fire incidents taking place in commercial establishments, the state government on Friday issued a notification making fire extinguishers mandatory in all shops and establishments, guest houses, temporary structures and beach shacks which are covering an area upto 100 square meters.

These traders will also have to give a ‘self-declaration’ on Rs 100 value non-judicial stamp paper stating that his/her commercial establishment has installed portable fire extinguisher and they are also familiar with the safe use of extinguisher. The notification will come into effect from June 1.

The move came against the backdrop of the traders association criticising the move of the district collector stating fire NOC should be restricted to only bars and restaurants and not to any other establishments

According to the notification the traders who have business premises upto 50 square meters will have to compulsorily provide a portable fire extinguisher of 4 kg or 6kg capacity ABC powder type fire extinguisher or 4.5 kg capacity carbon-di-oxide fire extinguisher.

While for those commercial establishments who are having space between 50 and 100 square meters must provide two portable fire extinguisher of ABC dry powder of 4kg or 6kg capacity or two 4.5 kg capacity carbon-di-oxide fire extinguisher.

The notification also made it mandatory to put additional fire extinguisher if the trader uses 50kg LPG commercial cylinder in its premises and if any of the shops and establishments uses more than or above 50 kg commercial LPG cylinder then he/she will have to obtain a mandatory no objection certificate.

Until now, the fire and emergency services department had been insisting that fire-fighting equipment be in place only in high rise buildings above 15 metres height.

As per the National Building Code (NBC) 2005 even non-high rise buildings should provide certain fire-fighting equipment on their premises. But the fire and emergency services department had been insisting that the fire-fighting equipment be in place only in high rise buildings above 15 meters height.

Nearly 700-800 applications have been received by the fire department since April 1 for the grant of no-objection-certificate (NOC) following district collector direction to the licensing authority to not renew or grant new licenses unless traders get fire clearance.