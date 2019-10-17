Govt makes badge, 15-yr domicile, police clearance mandatory for taxi operators

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The directorate of transport has made mandatory having taxi badge, 15 years domicile and police clearance for all the taxi operators in the state and the circular in this effect has come into force from October 16.

Briefing media about the circular issued by the directorate of transport on Wednesday, the Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho said that “by making the taxi badge, 15 years domicile and police clearance norm mandatory, a step in the right direction has been taken to protect Goa and Goenkarpon, thereby ensuring opportunities to the sons of the soil in the taxi

business.”

He said that the state government superseded/withdrew the earlier circular/ judgment of the Supreme Court in the matter of Mukund Dewangan v/s Oriental Insurance Company Ltd in civil appeal delivered on July 3, 2017 and issued a new circular on October 16 wherein the taxi drivers need to apply for a badge, have 15 years domicile certificate and police clearance.

“The consequence of issuing new circular will be that Goans will remain in the taxi business. I had given assurance in the Assembly of examining the judgment of the Supreme Court wherein it was misinterpreted by the law department,” he said.

“All taxi operators compulsorily need to apply for a badge, 15-year domicile and also for the police clearance wherein the transport authorities will give sufficient time to get the formalities done,” he maintained.