Govt issues order appointing sarpanchas as administrators

PANAJI: With the term of present village panchayat bodies set to expire on May 27, the government has issued an order appointing outgoing sarpanchas of 186 panchayats as administrators of their respective panchayats till the new elected body of members headed by the sarpanch takes charge.

The order issued by the Directorate of Panchayats states that the term of the sarpanchas, deputy sarpanchas and other members of village panchayats will expire on May 27 and therefore it is necessary to appoint as administrator to run the affairs and other activities of each of the said panchayat till the general elections are held and new elected body of members headed by the sarpanch takes charge of the respective panchayat.

“The government has decided to appoint outgoing sarpanchas as administrator of said panchayat,” the order reads.

It further states that in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 180 of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 (Goa Act 14 of 1994), the government of Goa hereby appoints all the outgoing sarpanchas of 186 village panchayats as administrator of the panchayat with effect from May 28 until the post of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch is filled or until further orders.

“Every aforesaid administrator shall, during the period of his/her appointment, exercise all the powers, perform and discharge all the duties and functions conferred and imposed upon the sarpanch or the deputy sarpanch or the members of the respective panchayat under the provisions of the said Act and the rules made there under or any other law. However, no decision in exercise of the above powers shall be taken by the administrator without consultation of the block development officer of the taluka/block,” the order concludes.