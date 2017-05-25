Govt invites suggestions, objections to proposed increase in honorarium of civic body members

PANAJI: In order to increase the honorarium paid to chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors of municipal councils and Mayor, Deputy Mayor and councillors of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), the government has notified draft rules and invited suggestions and objections to said draft rules.

According to proposed draft rules, the honorarium of the chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors of municipal councils having ‘A’ grade status would be increased from Rs 9,500, Rs 8,500 and Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,825, Rs 11,475 and Rs 10,800 per month respectively. Whereas the honorarium of the chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors of municipal councils having ‘B’ and ‘C’ grade status would be increased from Rs 8,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,800, Rs 10,125 and Rs 9,450 per month

respectively.

It further states that the government shall reimburse fifty per cent of expenditure on honorarium in the case of ‘B’ Class municipal council as per the existing Rs 8,500 for chairperson and Rs 7,500 for councillors and 80 per cent of expenditure on honorarium in the case of ‘C’ Class municipal council as per the existing Rs 8,000 for chairperson and Rs 7,000 for councillors.

The government has also proposed to increase the honorarium payable to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and councillors of CCP. According to the draft rules, the Mayor shall be entitled to draw a maximum honorarium of Rs 12,825 per month whereas the Deputy Mayor and the councillors shall be entitled to draw a maximum honorarium of Rs 10,800 per month.

It further proposed that the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and councillors shall not be entitled for any honorarium in case of their absence in the corporation for a continuous period exceeding 30 days except on medical ground certified by a registered medical practitioner. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and councillors shall be entitled to actual transport charges as travelling allowance for attending meeting of the Standing Committee and Special Consultative

Committee.

The draft rules published in the government’s official gazette said that all objections and suggestions to the said draft rules may be forwarded to the Ex-Officio Additional Secretary to the government of Goa, department of Urban Development (Municipal Administration), ground floor, Collectorate Building, Panaji, before the expiry of said period of fifteen days so that they may be taken into consideration at the time of finalisation of the said draft

rules.