Govt in piquant situation

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has acknowledged the short-term technical problem that has presently pushed its government into minority, further admitting that it would therefore not be advisable to convene a session of the state legislative assembly, at least for a month.

Coming out with this information, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said that due to the particular technical problem, neither the Speaker nor the Deputy Speaker can be moved

from their positions at this moment.

“At present, three of our legislators, including the Chief Minister are unwell and out of the state for their treatment,” he informed, adding that if either the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker were to be inducted into the state cabinet, then need would arise to elect their successor, for which convening a session of the assembly will become mandatory.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Wednesday, the state BJP president said that in such a case, the government will not be able to possibly prove its majority, in the absence of the three BJP MLAs. “However, this is a temporary issue and once the three legislators return to Goa in a month’s time, the problem would be solved,” he noted.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar; Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza and Cumbharjua legislator Pandurang Madkaikar are facing various health related problems and presently recuperating in health centres in Delhi, the US and Mumbai, respectively.

Another BJP MLA, Carlos Almeida is also recuperating from a stroke suffered a few months ago.