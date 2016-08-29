Govt has introduced innovative methods of education: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Pointing out that the government has introduced new innovative scientific methods to improve the standard of education, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that the introduction of digital class and science lab in some schools at the initial level indicates the endeavour of the government to accord top priority to education.

He further said that it is not enough that the government uses technology for the advancement of education until and unless the hand and heart which is functioning behind the technology functions properly.

Parsekar was speaking as the chief guest at the launching of Smart Class (Digital class) and Science Lab at the Secretariat at Porvorim on Monday. The function was organised by the State Council of Education and Research Training under the aegis of directorate of Education.

Parsekar further said that the government has chosen only 13 and 30 government schools respectively to introduce the facility of digital class and science lab with the objective to empower government schools on par with other schools.

He appreciated the Vedanta Foundation for discharging their corporate social responsibility by assisting the government in the progress of education.

Education secretary Virendra Kumar in his address informed about the efforts initiated by the government to improve the standard of education. Taher Vohra, project head, Vedanta Foundation also spoke on the occasion. Shei Honnekeri, director SCERT welcomed the guests and Sangita Joshi block resource person compered the function.