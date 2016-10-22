Govt, GMR to sign concession agreement for Mopa airport 

PANAJI: The state government will sign a concession agreement with GMR Goa International Airport Limited on November 8 for developing the proposed greenfield airport at Mopa. Addressing the media persons at his official residence at Altinho, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said the state government represented by the Chief Secretary will sign the concession agreement.

He said, “We have plans to sign the concession agreement on November 8. Incidentally, on the same day, my government is completing two years. The agreement will be signed between that company and the government of Goa. And on behalf of the state government, Chief Secretary will sign it.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Goa on November 14 to lay the foundation stone for the proposed airport.

The concession agreement will enable M/s GMR Airports Limited, which has formed the GMR Goa International Airport Limited, to commence the actual work of the project.

Additionally, it will get the right to operate the airport for the next 40 years, which is extendable for another 20 years.

On October 24, the state government will provide additional three times compensation to land losers of the airport project, Parsekar said.

“In the 2015-16 budget, we had announced the additional compensation to the locals whose land has been acquired for the proposed greenfield airport at Mopa, and financial provision was also made for the same. They will be provided an additional amount of Rs 31 crore, which is three times more than the earlier rates,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said the government has decided to promote ‘Grade D’ category staff to ‘Grade C’ with Rs 1800 as grade pay and provide benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission ahead of Diwali.

Parsekar said that he has forwarded the report from the Chief Secretary to the Lokayukta, indicating prima facie evidence against former Goa IGP Sunil Garg in the bribery case filed against him by Munnalal Halwai.