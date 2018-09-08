Govt forms panel to prepare roadmap for export strategy

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has constituted a committee to prepare a roadmap for formulation of State-Level Export Strategy, including harnessing of potential of Geographical Indicator (GI) based products, which have great export potential from the respective districts in the state.

Members of the committee include secretary for Industries besides Moulana Ibrahim, the president of Goa Region Sea Food Exporters Association of India; Nitin Kunkalienkar, former Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries president; Raj Amonkar, associate professor at the Goa Institute of Management, and Rajshankar Ray, chief executive officer of IFB Industries Ltd, among others. The director of industries, trade and commerce is the member as well as the coordinator.

It may be recalled that the government, promising to help the Goan agricultural and industrial producers to export their products, is in the process of drawing up an export strategy.

The terms of reference of the committee include deliberating on various aspects and offering suggestions for preparation of the State Export Strategy. This includes deliberating on harnessing potential of Geographical Indicator (GI) based products which have great export potential from the respective districts in the state by creating awareness, and orientation; and training as well as building the right eco-system that can promote exports, besides the linkages between exports, manufacturing investment, ease of doing business, skilling, etc.

The committee will be needed to identify and address the logistics and infrastructure gaps, which affects the country’s exports, besides providing start-ups and small units with access to markets, and emphasising on areas like promotion of standards, certification and traceback, export logistics, services export, value addition in the exports of goods, organic cultivation and certification.

Furthermore, the committee will assess the market competiveness of a sector/ products, and identify champion sector such as sectors with high global demands, sectors currently contributing to a significant share of the state’s export, sectors where state’s show high competitiveness in domestic market, sectors with significant contribution in domestic production and trade value, sectors which can generate more employment and service sectors that can promote services exports.

The Committee will meet at least once in a quarter. It may be recalled that the government, earlier this year, had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma to focus on the export promotion issues of the state.