Govt finalises steps to zero in on criminals coming to state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday stated that the government has come out with many precautionary measures to trace criminals arriving in Goa with the intent of committing crime, and further arresting them before they commit any.

“However, I would be able to come out with the related details only after the model code of conduct linked to the Panaji and Valpoi by-elections is lifted,” he added.

Welcoming the recent achievement of the crime branch of arresting two contract killers, who had arrived in Goa to eliminate a businessman, the Chief Minister said that it goes to the credit of the police officers that they cracked the case even before the crime could take place.

Parrikar, who also holds the home portfolio, told the media that the crime branch is very active and information is being gathered.

“This is certainly a good sign that a criminal is caught before the act of crime takes place,” he maintained, pointing out that the government may not be able to stop a criminal from entering the state, but once he arrives in Goa with the intention of committing crime, he would certainly not be allowed to do so.

The two accused, who were arrested by the crime branch in connection with a contract killing plot, have been remanded to 10-day police custody.

On Friday, the police had arrested Sushil Kumar of Haryana and Sagar Sutar of Belagavi, Karnataka.

The police said the accused were to kill businessman and hotelier Gajendra Singh alias Chhotu, who is based in North Goa district, over some money matters.

The police had recovered six illegal country-made pistols and 26 live rounds from the accused.

The police are on the lookout for more accused in the case.

Sushil was arrested from a hotel in Anjuna where he had been staying on false identity, while Sagar was arrested from a Calangute restaurant, where he was employed.

The police said the restaurant is said to be run by two of the absconding accused Ravikant Yadav and Vipin Singh who had reportedly given the supari to Lilu Pehalwan, a Delhi-based criminal.

The police believe that Sagar, an employee of Yadav and Singh, helped the other accused in identifying the target and the locations.

The accused had carried out a recce in the last few days and were to gun down Chhotu on Friday, the police had claimed, adding that the contract killing plot was foiled a few hours before its execution.

Sources said that there were two more accused accompanying Sushil however they managed to escape before the police raided the Anjuna hotel.

The police said that Sushil is a hitman and is allegedly involved in murder cases in Haryana.

Explaining the motive behind the supari killing plot, the police said that Yadav and Singh reportedly owed around Rs 25 lakh to Chhotu, as such they wanted to get rid of him.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act and for criminal conspiracy.