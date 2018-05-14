Govt fails to keep picnickers away from ‘killer’ Codar river

PONDA: Throwing all caution to the wind, hundreds of people from all over the state continue to visit the Codar agriculture farm for picnics and risk their lives by bathing in the nearby Codar river on weekends and holidays.

Government authorities had shut the gates of the farm last year restricting access to the river water. However, the authorities seem to be acting irresponsibly, as presently the farm gates are open allowing people to trespass into the government property. The farm gives access to the river, which is infamous for drowning deaths.

Considering the frequent incidents of drowning occurring in the river and the risk involved in people swimming in the river water, government authorities had blocked the access to the river by closing the gates of the Codar farm last year.

Following the drowning death of two Vasco-based youngsters last year and after media report on the risk involved, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai had written to the director of agriculture to restrict entry of people into the agriculture department’s farm.

In his note to the department, the minister had said, “Codar river in Bethora Nirankal has claimed more than 20 lives in the past ten years with the recent incident of death of two youth from Vasco in the river, the access to which is from the agriculture department land. If the entry is restricted from agriculture department land, these lives could be saved. So steps may be immediately taken to restrict public entry from the department land.”

However, this year, government authorities, especially the agriculture department, has not taken any steps to restrict the entry of people. Agriculture department has around 110 hectares of land on the bank of the Codar river and picnickers have to trespass government land to reach the bathing spot. The department has deployed two security guards at the gates of the farm but that has not stopped the people from entering the farm to approach the river.

During a spot visit at the farm, it was noticed that the department’s oil palm tree farm has been turned into a parking lot by picnickers and a lot of people were seen bathing in the river. Some were present at the site with beer bottles in their hands and dancing to music on the bank of the river, while some were found cooking their own meal on the farm land.

According to data available with police, around 40 people have lost their lives in the Codar river in the last 12 years. However, these incidents have neither deterred people from picnicking at the spot nor woken up the authorities, said locals. On every weekend and holidays, a lot of people visit the spot and without knowing much about the river, they venture into it for a bath or swim, said locals.

For the last several years, the locals have been raising the issue and demanding closure of the spot for picnics or implementation of safety measures, but the government has chosen to look the other way. Considering the number of people visiting the spot, Ponda police has written to local panchayat asking it to deploy lifeguards on the spot to avoid any untoward incident, said police inspector Harish Madkaikar.

When contacted, local sarpanch Sushant Gaonkar said, “Panchayat cannot do much in restricting people from visiting the spot and deploying lifeguard isn’t a solution. It is the agriculture department’s property and they should take the responsibility to stop people from entering the farm, as it’s the only access to the spot.”