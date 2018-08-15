Govt failed to protect state’s lifeline: Cong

PANAJI: Goa pradesh Congress committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar has termed the judgment delivered by the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal on Tuesday as a major setback for Goa.

“The Mhadei verdict is a big let down and major failure of the government to protect Mhadei river. This is in no way a victory for Goa as claimed by the government. In the long run, it is going to have a massive negative impact on the state,” said Chodankar.

He said that the Mhadei River which is known as the lifeline for Goans has been diverted away by the order of the Tribunal which allocated to Karnataka 5.5 TMC water including 1.5 TMC water for use within Mhadei basin and 4 TMC water for diversion to Malaprabha reservoir. “It appears that our legal team was struggling to fulfill the assurances made in the letter issued by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the Karnataka BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa, and the secret joint meeting called by BJP national president Amit Shah with Parrikar and others,” he said adding the BJP government should disclose the details of the meeting.

He claimed that crores of rupees which were spent to protect Mhadei have been washed down the drain.

“Long-term effects of the verdict are predictably ominous. Large forest cover will be lost, saline water will travel up-to-the foothills and damage underground water table crops and gardens. Potable water sources will be affected. Tourism industry will be badly affected,” said party spokesperson Ramakant Khalap.