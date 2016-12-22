Govt Disregards People’s Hardship

S KAMAT, ALTO SANTA CRUZ

CHANDRABABU Naidu of the TDP, a NDA constituent, and Sharad Pawar of the NCP, who initially supported the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, have now become critics of the move after becoming aware of the hardship the common people are passing through in the wake of cash shortage. The decision has severely affected farmers, traders and small-scale industry. In fact, the demonetisation has brought the economy to a halt. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers refuse to acknowledge this ground reality, keeping on pushing for digital society. They have even called Opposition leaders supporters of corruption. This is an utterly irresponsible and insensitive state of affairs. Venezuela, which also resorted to the demonetisation of 100 Bolivar note, has realised the ill-effects of the move and has restored the legality of the tender until January 2. This was done because the new currency to replace the demonetised one is not ready for circulation. The cash-starved Venezuelans resorted to arsons and riots forcing the government to restore the use of the scrapped note. If Venezuela can empathise with the people, why cannot the government of India? What Modi is waiting for? Fortunately, no major riots have taken place post-demonetisation although there have been reports of banks being looted and vandalised with the anguished people venting anger at the cash shortage. The demonetisation measure once launched can’t be taken back now. But then measures ameliorating the hardship of the people could have been introduced, like free food in cities where daily wage labourers have been hit and in villages where farmers have not been able to sell produce because of paucity of currency notes in the market. Alternately the government could have provided free rations for a month or two to alleviate the difficulties of the common people. Instead of that the government is playing up the merits of the cashless economy and giving concessions and freebies to those using cashless transactions. All this help only the urban middle class and the yuppie crowd. It is also clear that Modi and his government is subscribing to the saying that right hand does not know what left hand does. It is high time likeminded political parties came together and put up a unified front against the BJP and its anti-people policies.

