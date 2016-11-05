Govt considerate of people’s health: CM

PONDA: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Saturday, said that “Pakistan may do whatever it wants, but we will not compromise on our nation’s security at any cost. We are powerful enough to give befitting replies to our enemies and we will give it at the right time.”

Parrikar was addressing a gathering at Shiroda-Ponda at a function marking inauguration of the newly-constructed primary health centre, Shiroda.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, Industries Minister Mahadev Naik, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, MLAs Pramod Sawant, Ganesh Gaonkar and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar were present.

“The barbaric incident at the LoC, wherein the body of our army jawan was mutilated after being killed by terrorists, shook the nation last week. But it did not affect the morale of our soldiers, not even an inch. In a response, our army has given befitting reply this week,” Parrikar said.

“If the people of our nation stand by our soldiers, there will be no threat to our security. We are strong enough to give befitting answers to our enemies,” he said. Parsekar said that BJP government in the last four years has provided three hospitals to Ponda, Dharbandora and Shiroda each. Deen Dayal health scheme has given people an opportunity to avail of medical services in private hospitals for free, he said, adding, the government is concerned about people’s health and will continue to be so.

The newly-constructed 24-bed government primary health centre at Karai-Shiroda was inaugurated at the hands of Defence Minister on Saturday. The well-equipped centre, constructed at a cost of Rs13.5 crore, will replace the old health centre of Shiroda and cater to around 26000 people from Shiroda constituency, said Mahadev Naik. The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has constructed the new building on a 3,500 square metre area near the existing health centre.

It has facility of 24 beds, 8 OPDs. The OPDs include general, gynaecology, ophthalmology, AYUSH, paediatric, dentistry and physician. The health centre also has X ray, ultra sound facility, operation theatre, pharmacy, accommodation facility and conference room. Besides these, a morgue facility, with capacity to preserve eight bodies, has also been provided, informed Mahadev Naik.