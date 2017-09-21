Govt comes to rescue  of communidade land

PANAJI: The government has come out with some strong measures to regulate allocation of plots from communidades, which have been standing as a mute witness to land-grabbing in the recent years.

According to a circular issued by the revenue department on Wednesday, the communidades have to forward the minutes of deliberations and decisions on granting of land on emphyteusis, sale or exchange along with the proposed plan for development of the particular area through the director of civil administration/collector for the government’s approval.

The circular has also made mandatory the submission of applications by the interested applicants for the initial approval of the government, with the plan showing the entire survey number in which communidade has come up with the scheme of development.

Officials sources said that following the cases of blatant violations in allotment of plots by the communidades the government had assured during the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly that it would introduce measures to regulate allotment of plots from the communidade land.

The circular has been issued by the under secretary (revenue) Sudin Natu, superseding the circular that had been issued on July 2, 2009.

“Whenever the communidade deliberates and decides on granting of land on emphyteusis, sale or exchange, under Article 30 of Code of Communidade, the minutes of such deliberations along with the proposed plan for development of the particular area after following the restrictions as provided under Article 325 to 328 shall be forwarded to the government through director of civil administration/collector for its approval as required under Article 31,” the circular has said.

“The administrator of communidade after receipt of application under Article 329, should invariably verify the same and see whether all the provisions of Article 325 to 328 are followed while proposing the allotment of land to a particular applicant. They should also verify that the rules notified in the year 1985 are fully complied and submit the application to the director of civil administration who in turn should forward the same to the government for its approval,” it has stated.

It also added that while submitting such applications for initial approval of the government, the plan showing entire survey number in which the communidade has come up with the scheme of development shall be attached.

According to the revised circular, the applications which are processed and are complete in all respect should be submitted to the government through director of civil administration on or before 15th of every month and the applications received on or before 15th of every month will be put up for the approval of a special committee.

The applications should have Form I & XIV, site plan, survey plan, residential certificate, valid no-objection certificate from the town and country planning department, certificate from the concerned attorney of the communidade stating that the plot applied for is free for allotment. It is necessary that the applicant should be a landless person in Goa.

The application should also have a sworn affidavit.

The bidder participating for auction should take the necessary enquiry report (NOC) from the concerned communidade three days before the said auction along with deposit of Rs 2500 as processing expenses.

It has also said that when no-objection certificate is received, the administrator should forward the application to the communidade concerned for their consent. If an objection is received then it is duty of the administrator to examine it and pass an order with reasons either sustaining the objection or overruling it.

If the communidade does not give consent, it is the duty of the administrator to examine the merit of the decision taken by the communidade and give his ruling in the matter for consideration of the government.

The new circular says that in the event of the fulfillment of the requirements, the administrator should carry out a site inspection of the plot of land in question along with the surveyor, representative of communidade and interested party. The value of land should be ascertained at the stage with the help of sales statistics from the mamlatdar’s office and the prevailing market price.