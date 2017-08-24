Govt comes out with draft RERA rules

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa’s middle class homebuyers may soon get relief from unscrupulous builders as the government has come out with the draft rules to regulate the real estate industry and its stakeholders.

The Goa Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017, were put up on the department of urban development website on Wednesday and are open to suggestions from the public over the next 10 days after which it will be notified.

The draft rules give consumers the opportunity of dealing with only registered builders and real estate agents.

Builders have to register themselves and their projects with the Real Estate Regulation Authority. For registration of the project they have to give details on land ownership, title of land, the design or layout, number of buildings, FAR, etc. of the project.

The fees for registration range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 10 lakh, which is the maximum.

The rules seek to bring transparency in the pricing of property sold to buyers as builders have to give breakup of costs of the project, viz. the price of the land, cost of construction, materials, etc.

A change in the design of the project can be effected only after permission from two-third of the buyers is taken, and the changes have to be disclosed to the authority within a period of seven days.

To address diversion of funds and consequent delay in project completion, the draft rules say that builders have to register their ongoing projects. They can use the funds raised on a project only for that particular project. Moreover 70 per cent of the funds received have to be deposited in a separate bank account.

The monitoring of the fund usage is by chartered accountants.

Real estate agents are also due for regulation. They have to provide details of their name, address, income-tax returns and must not have criminal background. The agent registration fee with the regulator is Rs 10,000 if individual or Rs 1 lakh if operating as a corporate entity. Registration for agents is valid for a period of five years. No application from agents will be rejected unless heard by the authority, say the draft rules.

The draft rules say that all the information submitted to the regulatory authority will be put up for public viewing at the RERA website for consumers.

Under the central Real Estate Regulatory Act that came into force from May 1 2017, all states must have a regulatory authority and have to notify rules for builders to follow. The act says that builders have to register with the RERA authority by July 31.

In Goa, RERA implementation has been behind schedule. Recently the government extended the deadline for registration to October 2017. However, registrations has been slow as builders were waiting the announcement of the rules.

Most builders said that they are in favour of RERA as it will streamline the industry and increase buyer’s confidence in purchasing flats.