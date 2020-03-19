Govt College Quepem wins Helios 2.0

To increase as well as encourage the participation of youth and promote physical activity, the department of physical education and sports, Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics organised its inter-collegiate sports event, Helios 2.0 with a sports is for all – athletes and non-athletes.

Helios 2.0 comprised eight sports – badminton, strong man, strong woman, futsal, blind volleyball, control cricket, tug of war and a surprise event.

Chief guest for the inaugural function was international handball player and ex-student of the college, Deepak Ashanagar who spoke about his journey in sports. Other dignitaries present were principal, Prita Mallya; vice principal, Rodney D’Silva; college director of physical education and sports, Ajinkya Kudtarkar; assistant professor Marjina Shaikh and sports secretary, Emilia Silveira.

In total four colleges from different parts of Goa participated in the tournament. All teams played the tournament with true sportsmanship spirit, and it was a close battle between two teams for the championship. Government College, Quepem emerged victorious and while Chowgule College was runner-up.

The tournament came to an end with a prize distribution ceremony where winners and runners-up were awarded prizes. Chief guest for the valedictory function was Ranji trophy player and former student of the college, Suyash Prabhudessai who expressed his views at the event.