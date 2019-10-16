Govt cancels job advertisements issued after Aug 9

Panaji: The government on Tuesday issued a circular making mandatory the recruitments to group ‘C’ posts in all the departments under the state administration through the Goa Staff Selection Commission.

The circular directs all the heads of the departments to withdraw the advertisements that were issued from August 9 onwards, following the passing of the Bill by the legislative assembly.

The Goa Staff Selection Commission Bill, 2019 was passed by the legislative assembly on August 9 and the Governor gave her assent on September 10. The Act has already come into force from September 18.

The circular issued by the joint secretary (Personnel) on Tuesday stated that all the heads of the departments shall ensure that no advertisements are issued inviting applications for filling up of the posts, which are hereto required to be done through the Commission. “Advertisement issued consequent to the passing of Bill by the legislative assembly of Goa that is August 9, 2019, shall be withdrawn forthwith by issuing suitable notice/communiqué in newspapers and on the government of Goa portal,” it further said.

The circular also stated that all the heads of the departments or appointing authorities shall seek prior clearance from the department of personnel for filling up of posts created or revived by High Level Empowered Committee.

“The prior clearance conveyed by the department of personnel shall be invariably quoted while referring the proposal for filling up of these posts to the Goa Staff Selection Commission or the Goa Public Service Commission, as the case may be,” it noted.

The circular further said that the secretaries to the government and heads of the departments shall ensure strict compliance and submit the action taken report by October 25 vis-à-vis departments under their administrative control and warned the departments that failure to adhere to these instructions shall be viewed seriously and action as deem fit will be initiated by the fixing responsibility for any lapse.