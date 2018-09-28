Govt brings in rules for two levels of stilt parking

NT NETWORK

The state government has notified the Goa Land Development and Building Construction (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, which provides two levels of stilt parking for commercial or residential projects that will not be calculated in the sanctioned FAR.

The notification issued by the Secretary for Town and Country Planning, Daulat Hawaldar on September 25, 2018 states, “In SPR (special residential) and SPC (special commercial) two stilts for parking shall be allowed free of FAR and also free from calculation of building height.”

FAR refers to the relationship between the total amount of space constructed in the entire building and the total area of the land on which the building has been built.

“The provision of access of 10 mts right of way may be relaxed for proposal of redevelopment, where there is no scope of expansion of existing road, provided that minimum 8 mts access is available,” the notification adds, pointing out, “The front setback may be relaxed subject to maintaining a minimum of 7 mts in SPC on special circumstances due to practical difficulties in redevelopment of existing buildings in plots having a depth up to 50 mts.”

“The front setback may be relaxed, subject to maintaining a minimum of 5 mts in SPC on special circumstances due to practical difficulties in redevelopment of existing buildings in plots having depth less than 30 mts with the approval of the Town and Country Planning Board and government, provided they satisfy the requirement of fire safety for which prior clearance of directorate of fire and emergency services shall be mandatory before issuing development permission,” it maintains, noting “In case of varying depths (sides perpendicular to the road), the average depth shall be taken into consideration.”.

The notification also speaking about relaxation in case of industrial buildings and buildings constructed by government, stating “In case of industrial buildings where there are specific requirements due to processing or operational needs or for installation of plant and machinery, the competent authority may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, relax the regulations regarding maximum height and minimum setback.

“In case of buildings constructed by government, the government owned bodies (autonomous/corporations), local bodies and buildings constructed under specific schemes of housing or other government schemes, executed by or on behalf of government on public-private partnership mode or any other mode of execution, the government, may, for reasons to be recorded in writing relax the regulations regarding maximum height and minimum setbacks on its merit considering larger public interest to be achieved by such projects,” it adds.