Govt begins pre-budget exercise

Panaji: Preparation of the annual budget for the financial year 2020-21 could be a huge challenge for the Pramod Sawant-led government, as the state’s revenue generation in the current fiscal has almost come to a halt.

With the Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, scheduled to present the budget during the five-day assembly session, beginning from February 3, the government’s pre-budget exercise has already begun.

A senior official told this daily that the special secretary (budget) has started holding meetings with the head of departments.

As a primary exercise, the finance department has been reviewing the financial condition of the state vis-a-vis expenditure that has been incurred under various heads in the current financial year. Sources said that once the primary exercise ends, the Chief Minister will hold meetings with the cabinet ministers which will be followed by meetings with various stakeholders, including industries.

As the government does not intend to stop any ongoing social sector scheme, the Chief Minister will have a tough task at hand to balance revenue receipts and expenditure for the next fiscal year while presenting the annual financial statement.

It is pertinent to note that the government could not manage finances in the current financial year, as no new resources were tapped for revenue generation. Huge borrowing in the current financial year is another important aspect that the government cannot neglect while preparing the new budget.

Following closure of the mining industry since the last 20 months, the government has been facing a financial crunch in the state treasury.

A senior official in the administration opined that instead of simply depending on resumption of mining, the government must tap new resources for revenue generation.

Another big challenge before the government will be to ensure that borrowing of loans does not cross the stipulated limit set by the Reserve Bank of India for the next financial year, as borrowing in the current fiscal has almost reached the stipulated limit.