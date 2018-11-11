Govt bans fish imports for 6 months

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the government has decided to ban fish imports from neighbouring states for six months, and if need arises then the ban could be extended by another six months.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Rane said the decision has been taken by the government after fish traders failed to comply with the food and drugs administration’s requirements.

Moreover the attempts made to smuggle fish through interstate passenger buses also pushed the government to ban the fish imports, he explained.

“We have decided to ban fish imports into the state for a period of six months which may be extended by another six months till all measures are in place which include the establishment of labs by the Quality Council of India and Export Inspection Council. I have already cleared the file and the ban order will be issued on Monday (November 12, 2018),” Rane said.

The home department, the transport department, and the FDA will chalk out a strategy to enforce the ban, he said adding that “I and Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai have taken a clear stand on bringing in measures to ensure that international standards are maintained as far as food safety in Goa is concerned.”

“The man (Margao Wholesale Fish Market Association president Ibrahim Maulana), who has demanded my resignation, is neither my voter nor my party leader. I am told that he is an outsider and has been making money at the cost of the health of Goans. I will not allow anybody to play with the health of Goans… I will compel these people to comply with the directives of the government,” he thundered.

Putting his foot down on the compliance of the FDA directives, Rane said the government will never consider the demand of the traders for relaxation in the time-limit for complying with the norms.

“I will not succumb to pressure tactics and will not reverse my decision banning the fish imports for six months,” he maintained.

Rane clarified that during the ban period, the FDA will continue to accept applications from fish traders wishing to apply for registration certificates.

Rane, Sardesai and EIC officials will meet over the next three days to identify a space for setting up a laboratory for the fish testing facility in Goa.