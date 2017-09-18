Govt asks people not to venture into swollen rivers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/SANKHALI/CURCHOREM

Flabbergasted by the death of six Goan picnickers at the Nagarmadi waterfall at Karwar, the state government has cautioned the people not to venture into the swollen rivers of Goa.

Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar has appealed to the people not to venture into the rivers and downstream of dams, as there has been rise in water level there due to heavy precipitation in the catchment areas.

The minister said that incessant rainfall has filled up most of the dams especially at Anjunem, Amthanem and Panchawadi.

The water level at the Anjunem dam has crossed the 93.18-metre mark, forcing the authorities to open all the four gates in the morning. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” WRD engineer K P Naik said.

The Amthanem dam has also crossed the full capacity mark and water is overflowing.

People have been asked not to get close to the downstream of the dam.

In Bicholim and Sankhali, disaster management cells have been alerted following heavy rainfall.

Although it rained heavily in Sanguem, Quepem talukas in the last two days, water level at the Salaulim dam has not crossed the danger mark.