Govt approves Rs 10 cr as financial assistance

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government on Monday gave its approval to release financial assistance of Rs 10 crore as share capital, which is the annual budgetary provision, to the Sanjivani sugar factory located at Dayanandnagar-Dharbandora. The amount will be released on instalment basis.

Sources in the finance department said that the government has given approval to release Rs 10 crore to the Sanjivani sugar factory as annual share capital in instalments. The government will release Rs 4 crore immediately as the first instalment, which will be followed by three instalments of Rs 2 crore each, the official said.

Registrar of Co-operative Societies Sanjiv Gadkar, through his representative, has provided a written assurance to the farmers, who were agitating in front of the factory premises since Monday morning demanding start of the sugarcane crushing season immediately. The government has assured the farmers that sugarcane crushing season for 2018-19 would begin before December 5.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the government attributed the delay in commencing the crushing season to various reasons, adding that as per the written assurance this year’s crushing season will be notified soon.

According to the official, a major problem of the Sanjivani sugar factory is the maintenance of old machinery. Besides, issues such as notice of the Central Pollution Control Board to shut down the factory for failing to comply with its guidelines and closure of road passing through the Chorla Ghat for taking up work on Karnataka side have also resulted in the delay, he said.