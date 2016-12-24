Govt aiming at 50% cashless Goa at the earliest: Parrikar

PANAJI: Stating that the control over use of hard cash in Goa as appealed by him to the people, is actually “less-cash environment” and not “cashless society,” Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that efforts are already on to increase the 15 per cent to 20 per cent population in the state using alternative forms of payment – cards, Paytm, e-wallets and other mobile applications – to 50 per cent, as early as possible.

“Of course, there are difficulties in this exercise, which would be surmounted,” he added, pointing out that Goa could be at the most 50 per cent cashless.

It may be recalled that Parrikar, last month had addressed a meeting of the state bureaucrats directing them to ensure that cashless regime is ushered in Goa by December 30, 2016. The government was subsequently forced to do rethinking after local traders protested against the circular issued by the department of commercial taxes, as regards the registered businesses going cashless within ten days.

Interacting with the pressmen, the Defence Minister maintained that so far the government has sensitised approximately 26,000 people in various forums, while around 700 Point of Sale (PoS) machines have been established across the state. “Furthermore, 2,700 vendors have gone for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) enabled mobile application,” Parrikar added, pointing out that till now 6 to 7 banks in Goa are acting on less-cash transactions, and it is intended to increase their number. He also stated that at least 300 to 400 camps have been organised to spread related awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Parrikar said that cashless society is neither desirable, nor intended, and what is needed is reducing the extent of use of cash in day-to-day transactions.

Replying to a question as regards the future of Bharatiya Janata Party-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party coalition for the forthcoming state assembly election, the Defence Minister said that the BJP is firm on its decision of not breaking the alliance with the MGP from its side. “We are waiting for them (the MGP leaders) to knock on our door, as we have still not closed our doors on them,” he noted.

Answering another question about the Anti Corruption Bureau issuing summons to the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate, Elvis Gomes as regards a Housing Board case, Parrikar said that the case already existed with the vigilance department, and the government as well as the police are just doing their job. “Actually, the government could have prevented Gomes from resigning from the service, but we let him go,” he added.

Replying to yet another question, the Defence Minister stated that Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik has been taken into confidence and informed about all the decisions of the BJP including admitting Pandurang Madkaikar into the party.