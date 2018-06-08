Govt acting on Ujjawala scheme to brighten lives of trafficked women

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has constituted the project sanctioning committee under the Ujjawala scheme for prevention of trafficking and rescue, rehabilitation and re-integration of victims of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation.

The committee is headed by the secretary for women and child development.

The scheme has been conceived by the central government primarily for the purpose of preventing trafficking on the one hand and rescue and rehabilitation of victims on the other.

The secretary for finance, commissioner of labour department, superintendent of police (crime branch), and the director of Anyay Rahit Zindagi are members of the committee, while director for women and child development is the member secretary.

The committee will examine the proposals received from eligible organisations and recommend to the Union ministry of women and child development, New Delhi, for their approval, further continuance or otherwise depending on their performance and need.

The government has also constituted a monitoring committee to ensure effective implementation of this scheme, headed by the secretary for women and child development.

The members of the committee include superintendent of police (crime branch), a representative of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the ARZ director, while director for women and child development is the member secretary.

This monitoring committee will meet at least twice a year and monitor the particular scheme.

The chairperson may invite any other person on the panel as deemed necessary.

The target groups and beneficiaries of the scheme are women and children who are vulnerable and victims to trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation.