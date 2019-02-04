Govind: water woes of Priol will end in 2 years

PONDA: Art and Culture Minister and Priol MLA Govind Gaude, on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for the water pipeline replacement project, worth Rs 3.50 crore, in Querim and claimed that water woes of the entire Priol constituency will end within two years with the completion of the project.

“Ductile iron (DI) pipeline laying project will resolve the tap water issue of the entire Querim village once the project is completed, and with this, Querim will be water tanker-free in the future,” expressed Gaude while addressing the people during the function.

The Minister further said that the said project, worth Rs 3.50 crore, is being taken up under Tribal Sub-Plan, wherein DI pipeline will be laid from Arla-Querim to Amarkhane-Velkas, and added that there are plans to take this line forward to Betki area in Marcel, in the future, to resolve water issue existing in that area too.

“At first, this project will handle 1.6 MLD water from the Bhutkhamb plant, and distribute it to entire village. Waterlines which are corroded in these areas will be replaced under the project and the area which did not have access to tap water will get it within a short time making it tanker-free, he said.

The Minister said that the pace at which the work of replacing the pipeline would be taken up, and the laying of new pipelines and construction of various water tanks being already started, water issue in the Priol constituency will end within 2 years’ time. And, for this, the people of Priol should support by giving ‘no objection’ certificates as early as possible.”

Querim saparnch Anisha Gaude, Priol sarpanch Laxmikant Khedekar, Betki Khandola sarpanch Dilip Naik, Verem- Wagurme ZP member Shivdas Verenkar and others were present on the occasion. NT