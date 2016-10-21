Governor urges petrol pump dealers to be part of Swachh Bharat mission

PANAJI : Governor Mridula Sinha held a meeting with petrol pump dealers and officials of oil companies of the state in connection with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, at Raj Bhavan-Dona Paula. During the course of discussion, the Governor suggested ways and means to keep cleanliness around the petrol pumps.

The Governor said that, in order to make Goa a number one state in cleanliness, every stakeholder has to contribute as per their respective capacity. She also mentioned about the importance of public participation in this mission.

Being an Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a special meeting of petrol pump dealers and officials of petroleum companies was called by the Governor. Petrol pump dealers agreed upon many suggestions to be implemented at their petrol pumps to achieve the goal of the national mission. Governor Sinha expressed her happiness as many of the petrol pumps are maintaining cleanliness, but also stressed on further improvement.

Minister for Forests and Environment Rajendra Arlekar was also present for the meeting. He said that government can provide bio-toilets to petrol pumps if required. He also expressed willingness to provide medicinal plants to petrol pumps in contributing to Swachh Bharat.

The president of All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers Association Paresh Joshi informed the Governor about the various initiatives taken by petrol pump owners along with oil companies.

Various suggestions were discussed with positive response at the meeting. This was the 21st meeting headed by the Governor to accelerate the mission of cleanliness in Goa. Prior to this meeting, Governor Sinha interacted with many people from various sections. The Governor released a booklet on the initiatives and activities undertaken by Raj Bhavan on the Swachh Bharat mission from October 2015 to September 2016.

Special secretary to Governor Dr Radhakrishnan, director of Panchayats Gurudas Pilarnkar were present for the meeting.