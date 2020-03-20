Governor urges Goans to exercise ‘janata curfew’

Panaji: Governor Satya Pal Malik, welcoming the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe ‘janata curfew’, has urged the people of Goa to respect and honour the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by showing resolve and exercising restraint by staying indoors on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

The Governor has also urged the citizens of Goa to laud the work of medical fraternity and others who are working tirelessly to fight COVID-19 as mark of respect and gratitude on March 22, at 5 pm.

The Prime Minister has called upon all the citizens to observe ‘janata curfew’ by avoiding all kinds of gatherings and reducing public interaction to the minimum.

The Prime Minister has also appealed to all the citizens to go to their balconies or at the door of their homes and clap as a mark of gratitude to all those working round-the-clock to keep India safe specially the medical fraternity. The Prime Minister has also emphasised on the need for social distancing for protection from getting infected.

It has also been advised on taking special care of children and elders. Therefore, the Governor has requested the elderly citizens of the state to remain indoors as far as possible and to keep themselves safe. The Governor also has requested the parents to take special care of their children so as to protect them. The Governor has urged all the branches of government/autonomous bodies/NCC/NGOs to work hand-in-hand to fight the COVID-19.

The Governor has also urged the citizens of Goa to be alert and not to lower guards on COVID- 19.