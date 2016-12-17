Governor stresses on need to curb crime rate in state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Governor Mridula Sinha has extended her greetings and wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Liberation Day on December 19.

In her message, the Governor has said that “ I am privileged to wish the citizens of Goa for the third successive year of my tenure. 19th December marks an important milestone in the history not only for Goans but the entire nation as it marked an end to the foreign rule. I bow my head in gratitude to the selfless sacrifice made by our freedom fighters and defense forces that fought for Liberation of the territory. I am confident that every Goan will be proud of the sacrifices of our martyrs, defence forces and will cherish their memories forever. In my view, this annual celebration is a worthy homage to their pious souls.”

“I am extremely happy to learn about proper law and order, peace and tranquility in the state. But we need to reduce the incidents of crime in our state. The law and order maintaining agencies need to be focused to curb anti-social and law violators with all might at their disposal,”she has stated.

“I also appeal to the people in the state to support the government in maintaining peace and law and order in the state. We have to preserve the ideals of social, cultural and moral values, which Goa is famous for and try to maintain them at all cost,”she has added.

“Goa forever has been a model state. The reason behind this has been great cultural values, peaceful environment, good etiquettes and manners of the Goan people. We need to preserve those glorious traditions to take Goa forward in times to come,” the Governor has said.

“Tourism without doubt is the cornerstone of our economic progress. To make the tourism sector strong it is desirable to improve the basic requirements of this sector. I am aware that the government is taking a number of efforts to improve this. We have to be very careful to see that in the name of development of tourism we do not lose our identity and cultural values,”she concluded