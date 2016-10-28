Governor interacts with tribal women on uniform civil code

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Governor Mridula Sinha on Thursday interacted with tribal women regarding the Uniform Civil Code at a meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula. The Governor was happy to learn that many of the women belonging to tribal communities are aware of their rights related to Uniform Civil Code.

While addressing the women the Governor said that, the women should come together and find out solutions for the civic problems in their localities. Many of the problems can be solved if women contribute collectively, the Governor further added.

Governor Sinha also took the opportunity to learn social and cultural aspects of these women in their day-to-day life. Women from Sattari, Tiswadi, Sanguem, Quepem, Canacona participated in the meeting. The Governor was informed about how religious ceremonies are performed in the communities of tribal women. She was also informed about the rich Goan folk culture which is still retained in these communities. In this regard, the Governor expressed the need to conserve folk culture by teaching folk songs, dances to new generations without any hesitation.

Governor Sinha also tried to find out, whether the women are aware about cleanliness drive and if they contribute towards the cause of Swachh Bharat. She also heard grievances raised by the women relating to toilets and road facilities in the tribal areas, and assured to look into the matter.

Special secretary to Governor Shilpa Shinde was present at the meeting.