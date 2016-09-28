Governor holds meet with progressive Christian women

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to understand better, the role the unique Uniform Civil Code which is prevailing in the State of Goa, has played in the lives of women, Governor Mridula Sinha has decided to meet progressive women from the Christian, Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities.

The first meeting of the progressive Christian women was held by her at Raj Bhavan, which was attended by 22 women from different fields.

Appreciating the social and spiritual harmony and the cordial relations prevailing in the state, the Governor felt that the basic reason for such a situation could be due to the practice of the Uniform Civil Code.

One of the attendees informed the Governor that the Code provides legal standing to the women for their rightful share in the society, and it gives them better status in the society.

On a question about the position of inheritance of property, it was informed that due to lack of awareness about marriage registration process some couple could not register their marriage.

The Governor therefore directed to take up the matter with the concerned department.

The women informed the Governor that they are actively participating in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also. Suggestions were received from the participants about creation of awareness among the women and girls about the Uniform Civil Code, the need for a law for succession of property rights, introduction of a subject of law in the schools/colleges etc.

The Governor appreciated that the existence of Uniform Civil Code has played an important role in the lives of women in Goa.

The Governor will held further interactions with women from Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities.